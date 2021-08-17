27.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 17 августа, 2021
В рязанской ОДКБ засняли хирурга с «невнятной речью и заплетавшимся языком»

Елена Лобанова
Фото из социальных сетей
Рязанка пожаловалась на хирурга из детской ОКБ с «невнятной речью и заплетавшимся языком». Соответствующее видео появилось в социальных сетях. 

Женщина рассказала, что у ее дочери сильно заболел живот. Рязанка вызвала скорую, однако медики не смогли поставить точный диагноз и направили в детскую ОКБ. 

— Когда мы приехали в больницу, то медсестра к нам подошла не сразу. Она сказала, что занята и через 10 минут вынесла градусник. При этом мы говорили, что температуры у дочери нет, — говорится в сообщении. 

По словам рязанки, через несколько минут к пациентке вышел хирург. 

— Речь его была невнятна! Язык заплетался. Ничего не сказал и отправил в соседний кабинет. Оттуда нас снова хотели послать к хирургу. В результате отправили в поликлинику по прописке, — заключила женщина.

