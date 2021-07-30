21.2 C
Рязань
Пятница, 30 июля, 2021
В Рязани вновь затопило перекрёсток у десантного училища

В Рязани вновь затопило перекрёсток у десантного училища
Днём в пятницу, 30 июля, во время дождя в центре Рязани вновь затопило перекрёсток. Видео РИА «7 новостей» прислал очевидец.

Глубокая лужа образовалась на пересечении улиц Семинарской и Сенной рядом с КПП десантного училища.

