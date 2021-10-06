2.3 C
Рязань
Среда, 6 октября, 2021
В Рязани у «Глобуса» столкнулись Land Rover и Daewoo Nexia

Александр Ильин
Фото: группа «ДТП | Аварии | Рязань» во ВКонтакте

В среду, 6 октября, на улице Большая возле «Глобуса» столкнулись две иномарки. Об этом сообщается в группе «ДТП | Аварии | Рязань» во ВКонтакте.

В ДТП пострадали автомобили Land Rover и Daewoo Nexia.

Подробности происшествия уточняются. 

