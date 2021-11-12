2.9 C
Рязань
Пятница, 12 ноября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Рязани пропали два 15-летних подростка

Александр Ильин
Фото: ПСО "Мещера"

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В Рязани разыскивают двух 15-летних подростков — Ивана Эдуардовича Каменских и Алексея Александровича Трутнева. Об этом в пятницу, 12 ноября, сообщил ПСО “Мещера”. 

Местонахождение ребят неизвестно с 11 ноября 2021 года.

  • В Рязани пропали два 15-летних подростка
  • В Рязани пропали два 15-летних подростка

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,816ЧитателиЧитать
1,518ЧитателиЧитать