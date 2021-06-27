22.7 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 27 июня, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В Рязани покосился столб с названиями городов-побратимов

7info
В Рязани покосился столб с названиями городов-побратимов
- Advertisement -

На улице Почтовой Рязани покосился столб, на котором находятся таблички с названиями городов-побратимов. Информацию появилась в инстаграме.

— Грунт просел под нагрузкой, — написал комментарий пользователь соцсети.

— Все так и должно быть, — комментирует другой.

В Рязани покосился столб с названиями городов-побратимов

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,267ЧитателиЧитать
1,529ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]