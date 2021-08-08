27.6 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 8 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В Рязани огромная ветка упала на автомобиль

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани огромная ветка упала на автомобиль
Фото из социальных сетей
- Advertisement -

В Рязани сломалась огромная ветка и упала на припаркованный автомобиль. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях

По словам рязанцев, все произошло возле дома №3 по улице Нахимова. 

— Прошу, срубите это дерево. Только что ветка упала на машину. Вероятнее всего, это будет продолжаться и дальше, — говорится в сообщении.

В Рязани огромная ветка упала на автомобиль
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,524ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]