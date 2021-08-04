23.8 C
Среда, 4 августа, 2021
В Рязани могут закрыть бассейн «Чайка» в Приокском

Елена Лобанова
Фото из социальных сетей
Бассейн «Чайка» в Приокском могут закрыть. Информация об этом появилась в социальных сетях

По словам сотрудников, «Чайка» ушла на летние профилактические каникулы с 1 июня. Выйти должны были 31 августа, однако появилась информация о закрытии бассейна. 

— Для маленьких детей есть только два городских бассейна — «Буревестник» в Горроще и «Чайка» в Приокском. Там же были еще и другие секции: футбол, борьба, аквааэробика, аэробика, баскетбол, тренажерный зал, — говорится в сообщении. 

Сотрудники просят региональное министерство физической культуры и спорта обратить внимание на эту проблему. 

— Мы очень надеемся, что это просто какая-то ошибка. В противном случае мы будем бороться за сохранение бассейна! — говорится в сообщении.

