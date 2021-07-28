18.1 C
Рязань
Среда, 28 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

В Рязани горел лес возле полигона в Дубровичах

Елена Лобанова
В Рязани горел лес возле полигона в Дубровичах
Фото из социальных сетей
- Advertisement -

В среду, 28 июля, в Рязани загорелся лес возле полигона в Дубровичах. Об этом сообщается в группе ВК «ЭРА (Экологический Рязанский Альянс)«.

Активисты опасались, что из-за сухой погоды огонь может распространиться дальше.

— Несколько лет назад пожар в этом же месте не удалось остановить, и он перешел на земли госфонда. Ценой больших усилий тогда всё же удалось ликвидировать распространение огня, — говорится в сообщении.

В Рязани горел лес возле полигона в Дубровичах
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,522ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]