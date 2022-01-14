-0.2 C
Рязань
Пятница, 14 января, 2022
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Рязани женщины вытолкнули застрявшую в снегу маршрутку

7info

В посёлке Ворошиловка женщинам-пассажирам пришлось выталкивать застрявшую в снегу маршрутку. Видео опубликовала группа ПУВР.

Запись сделана рано утром 14 января.

— Богом забытая и людьми Ворошиловка, — говорит автор записи. — Ужасное отношение!

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,872ЧитателиЧитать
1,517ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img