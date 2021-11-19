-1.5 C
Рязань
Пятница, 19 ноября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В Рязани на Северной Окружной дороге образовалась пробка из-за ДТП

Александр Ильин
Фото: соцсети / АвтоБлог Рязань

Утром в пятницу, 19 ноября, на Северной Окружной дороге в Рязани, в районе 2-го Борковского карьера, произошло ДТП. Об этом сообщил очевидец в группе “АвтоБлог Рязань” во ВКонтакте.

“Авария северка у карьера, пробка в обе стороны.”, — сказано в посте. 

По данным Яндекс.Карт, движение на участке затруднено. 

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,826ЧитателиЧитать
1,518ЧитателиЧитать