-10.2 C
Рязань
Пятница, 4 февраля, 2022

В Рязани 4 февраля отключат холодную воду на улице Островского

В Рязани 4 февраля отключат холодную воду на улице Островского

Александр Ильин
В пятницу, 4 февраля, на улице Островского Рязани будут отключать холодное водоснабжение, сообщает «Водоканал».

С 09:30 до 15:30 воды не будет по адресу: Островского д. 22.

