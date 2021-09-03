14.8 C
Рязань
Пятница, 3 сентября, 2021
В Минздраве рассказали о побочных эффектах при ревакцинации от коронавируса

Елена Лобанова
В Минздраве рассказали о побочных эффектах при ревакцинации от коронавируса
Изображение Yerson Retamal с сайта Pixabay

Первый замминистра здравоохранения Виктор Фисенко рассказал, что при ревакцинации побочные эффекты сохраняются. Его слова приводит РИА «Новости»

Эксперт подчеркнул, что при ревакцинации возможны те же побочные эффекты,что и при первой прививке. 

— Это достаточно хорошая переносимость препаратов. У нас онлайн создан и работает регистр, есть мобильное приложение, куда поступают данные о том, как пациенты переносят вакцину, какие наблюдаются у них нежелательные реакции, поэтому абсолютно тот же спектр, что и был при первоначальной вакцинации, — отметил Фисенко.

