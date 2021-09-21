9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 21 сентября, 2021
В Клепиковском районе столкнулись «Нива» и «Hyundai Solaris»

7info
На автодороге в Клепиковском районе столкнулись «Нива» и «Hyundai Solaris». Видео с места аварии во вторник, 21 сентября, опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

Подробности ДТП устанавливаются.

