Суббота, 24 июля, 2021
В Клепиковском районе произошло ДТП

Елена Лобанова
В пятницу, 23 июля, в Клепиковском районе произошло ДТП. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях.

Информация о происшествии появилась около 23:00.

— ДТП в под Тумой, в районе Оськино. По предварительной информации, без жертв, — говорится в сообщении.

Официальной информации о ДТП на данный момент нет.

