8.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 27 сентября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия

В Канищево маленькая девочка перебежала дорогу перед машиной

7info
В Канищево маленькая девочка перебежала дорогу перед машиной

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

В микрорайоне Канищево в Рязани попала на видео маленькая девочка, перебегающая дорогу прямо перед едущим автомобилем. Запись опубликована ВКонтакте.

Пропустив маршрутку, школьница выбегает на проезжую часть и едва не попадает под колёса.

— Господа, научите детей переходить дорогу, — просит автор поста.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,667ЧитателиЧитать
1,519ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]