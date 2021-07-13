30.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 13 июля, 2021
В центре Рязани работали полицейские с кинологами

Елена Лобанова
Во вторник, 13 июля, в центре Рязани работали полицейские с кинологами. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба регионального УМВД. 

Полицейские рассказали, что им поступило сообщение о бесхозном предмете. 

— Сообщалось, что предмет находится в одном из зданий. На место выехали полицейские и сотрудники других служб для проверки информации, — рассказали в УМВД.

