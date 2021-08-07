31 C
В центре Рязани произошло ДТП

В центре Рязани произошло ДТП
7 августа в центре Рязани произошло ДТП. О происшествии сообщает корреспондент 7info.

Всë произошло днём в центре города рядом с площадью Ленина. Столкнулись два автомобиля.

Из-за ДТП образовался небольшой затор.

