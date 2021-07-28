16.8 C
Рязань
Среда, 28 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В центре Рязани открытый люк прикрыли ветками и дощечкой

7info
В центре Рязани открытый люк прикрыли ветками и дощечкой
- Advertisement -

На улице Грибоедова в Рязани открыт канализационный люк. Об этом сообщила группа Новости Рязани ВКонтакте.

Автор называет место — ловушка для людей. Колодец прикрыт ветками и небольшой дощечкой. Ночью можно не заметить и упасть в канализацию.

  • В центре Рязани открытый люк прикрыли ветками и дощечкой
  • В центре Рязани открытый люк прикрыли ветками и дощечкой
НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,522ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]