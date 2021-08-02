25.4 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 2 августа, 2021
В центре Рязани не работает светофор

Елена Лобанова
В центре Рязани не работает светофор
В понедельник, 2 августа, в центре Рязани перестал работать светофор. Об этом РИА «7 новостей» сообщил очевидец.

Речь идет о перекрестке улицы Дзержинского и Первомайского проспекта.

Движение регулирует инспектор ГИБДД.

