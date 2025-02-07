Пятница, 7 февраля, 2025
В 2025 году в РГУ пройдут выборы ректора

Валерия Мединская

6 февраля в РГУ имени С. А. Есенина прошло заседание учёного совета, на котором рассмотрели вопросы, связанные с предстоящими выборами ректорам. Подготовка к выборам начинается в соответствии с приказом Министерства науки и высшего образования РФ.

Выборы ректора РГУ состоятся в 2025 году. Перед этим в вузе проведут ряд необходимых подготовительных процедур.

Напомним, и. о. ректора РГУ имени С. А. Есенина сейчас является Дмитрий Боков.

