У здания администрации Рязани произошло ДТП

7info7

В пятницу, 3 декабря, у здания рязанской администрации произошло ДТП. Об этом 7info сообщили очевидцы.

Всё произошло на перекрёстке улиц Свободы и Радищева днём. Столкнулись два автомобиля.

Подробности произошедшего уточняются.

