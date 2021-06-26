23.7 C
Рязань
Суббота, 26 июня, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

У свалки в Рязани заметили полуголую женщину

7info
У свалки в Рязани заметили полуголую женщину
- Advertisement -

На автодороге М5 в Рязани, недалеко от городской свалки заметили женщину в нижнем белье. Сообщение опубликовал паблик Новости Рязани ВКонтакте.

— Идёт женщина, лет 60-65 в одном нижнем белье, куда сообщить? — написала пользовательница ВКонтакте. — Возможно человеку требуется помощь, он дезориентирован.

Комментаторы посоветовали звонить на номер 112.

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,267ЧитателиЧитать
1,529ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]