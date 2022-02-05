-11.5 C
Рязань
Суббота, 5 февраля, 2022

У Орехового озера в Рязани продают участок за 45 млн рублей

Александр Ильин
Участок площадью 13.5 га в рязанском Лесопарке у Орехового озера выставлен на продажу за 45 млн рублей. Объявление появилось 24 января на Авито. 

Как указывает автор объявления, участок может быть использован для организации досугового центра.

