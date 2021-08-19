28.3 C
Рязань
Четверг, 19 августа, 2021
У моста через Трубеж в Рязани образовалась пробка из-за ДТП

7info
В четверг, 19 августа, в конце рабочего дня в Рязани образовалась пробка у моста через Трубеж. Об этом сообщила группа «Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР».

Причина затруднения движения — автомобильная авария. Подробности неизвестны.

