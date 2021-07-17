22 C
Рязань
Суббота, 17 июля, 2021
Троллейбус проехал по Рязани с открытой дверью

7info
В Рязани сняли на видео троллейбус, который ехал по городу с открытой дверью. Видео разместил паблик Новости Рязани ВКонтакте.

— Я понимаю, что жарко! Но скажите, это нормально, ехать с открытой дверью? — задаёт вопрос автор поста.

Запись сделали на улице Циолковского. Пассажиров в салоне не видно.

