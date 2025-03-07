Пятница, 7 марта, 2025
Религия

Священник Островский объяснил, возможны ли чудеса в современном мире

Валерия Мединская

Священник РПЦ Павел Островский в эфире радио Sputnik ответил на вопрос, возможно ли чудеса в современном мире.

По его словам, важно понимать, о каких чудесах идёт речь:

— Если говорить о тех чудесах, которые совершал сам Христос — например, хождении по воде — я не знаю. Наверное, есть чудеса экстра-класса, какие-то очень редкие — чудеса исцеления больных — они и сейчас достаточно часто происходят, я сам был тому свидетелем, — говорит иерей Островский.

Священник отмечает: как только человек перестаёт думать о чудесах и искать их, он начинает с ними сталкиваться:

— Господь даёт чудеса в утешение, а не в доказательство. Пока человек ждет чуда как доказательства веры, он никогда его не встретит. Но как только ты начинаешь верить, Господь начинает утешать тебя чудесами, — сказал Павел Островский.

