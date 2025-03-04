Вторник, 4 марта, 2025
Власть и политика

Старожиловские депутаты проголосовали за создание единого округа

Валерия Мединская

28 февраля на заседании Думы Старожиловского района депутаты рассмотрели вопрос о преобразовании муниципальных образований Старожиловского района в единый округ. Об этом сообщает издательство «Пресса».

Управляющая делами Думы Старожиловского района Наталья Ашуркова:

«В районе идет процесс по преобразованию. На публичных слушаниях в поселениях, на заседании Думы мы рассматривали, изучали и поддерживали инициативу Совета депутатов Ленинского сельского поселения в части преобразования. В администрации Старожиловского района 17 февраля провели публичные слушания, где председательствовал глава района Иван Шерняев. Участником этих слушаний был начальник управления по вопросам организации местного самоуправления министерства территориальной политики Рязанской области Николай Сокуров. Местные жители поддержали инициативу. Также в районной Думе имеются все завершенные решения советов депутатов о том, что вся процедура в сельских и городском поселениях проведена полностью, сроки соблюдены. Во время проведения публичных слушаний нарушений не выявлено. Жителя района согласились на преобразование всех сельских и городского поселений и Старожиловского района в Старожиловский муниципальный округ».

Депутаты единогласно проголосовали за проект. Глава администрации района Вадим Рыжков отмечает:

«Реформа муниципального образования – это переход от двухуровневой системы местного самоуправления к одноуровневой в пределах административно-территориальных границ. Это позволит обеспечить единство в решении вопросов местного значения, объединить усилия, построить единую вертикаль власти, создать единый бюджет без администраций сельских поселений. Люди, которые работают в сельских администрациях, станут штатными сотрудниками администрации округа. У нас будет формироваться единый бюджет. Это позволит нам более оперативно решать все задачи. Соответственно штат самой администрации также необходимо будет усиливать, потому что возрастет нагрузка и по закупке, и по формированию муниципальных программ и ряду других направлений. Будем увеличивать его, чтобы это не легло дополнительной нагрузкой на тех, кто трудится сейчас в районной администрации. И в полной мере объединенный округ заработает с 1 января 2026 года».

