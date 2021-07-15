22.9 C
Рязань
Четверг, 15 июля, 2021
Спасатели предупредили рязанцев об аномальной жаре

Елена Лобанова
Спасатели выпустили второе за день метеопредупреждение. Рязанцев ждет аномальная жара.

По данным Гидрометцентра, аномальная погода сохранится в регионе с 16 по 19 июля.

Жителей ждет жара +30…+34 градуса.

