Со здания Рязанской областной думы начала сыпаться штукатурка

Елена Лобанова
Со здания Рязанской областной думы начала сыпаться штукатурка
Фото из социальных сетей
Штукатурка начала сыпаться со здания Рязанской областной думы. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях.

Штукатурка отвалилась с балкона второго этажа.

Через несколько минут после публикации место огородили сигнальной лентой.

Последние новости
