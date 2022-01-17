-8.6 C
Со здания в центре Рязани свисают огромные сосульки

Со здания на улице Семинарской, 1 свисают огромные сосульки. Пост опубликовала группа «Рязань».

По словам автора фото, длина сосулек достигает полутора метров. Рядом с домом тротуар, по которому ходит много людей.

