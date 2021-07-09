26.3 C
Рязань
Пятница, 9 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

Скончался 4-летний рязанец, боровшийся с раком

7info
- Advertisement -

Ночью 9 июля умер 4-летний рязанец Алексей кузнецов, боровшийся с раком. Об этом сообщил инстаграм-аккаунт, созданный для помощи малышу.

– Сегодня ночью наш любимый малыш, наш отважный герой, наш Алёша стал ангелом, – говорится в сообщении.

Рязанцев, жителей других регионов России поблагодарили за помощь, призвав молиться об умершем ребёнке. 

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на РИА «7 новостей» в «ЯндексНовости». Будет интересно!!!

Новости партнёров

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,528ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]