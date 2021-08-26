17.3 C
Рязань
Четверг, 26 августа, 2021
Рязанка специально ломает урны, установленные около её дома

Рязанка специально ломает урны, установленные около её дома

В Рязани пожилая женщина специально ломает урны, которые ставят рядом с подъездом жилого дома. Видео опубликовала группа «RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ».

— А потом люди удивляются, что мусор на дороге валяется, а урны отсутствует, — написано в комментарии к видео.

Очевидец сообщил, что это уже вторая урна, сломанная рязанкой.

