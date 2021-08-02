31.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 2 августа, 2021
Рязанцы вновь пожаловались на неприятный запах

Елена Лобанова
Рязанцы вновь пожаловались на неприятный запах в городе. Соответствующая запись появилась в социальных сетях.

Рязанцы рассказали, что в воскресенье ужасно пахло на улице Зубковой.

— Лето, жара, окна вечером открыть нельзя, воняет страшно. Мы купили новую квартиру на улице Зубковой и пожалели тысячу раз. Жить здесь просто невозможно! — говорится в сообщении.

Местные жители вопрошают, куда обращаться в такой ситуации.

