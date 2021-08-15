23.4 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 15 августа, 2021
Рязанцы пожаловались на тараканов в «Магните»

Елена Лобанова
Рязанцы пожаловались на тараканов в "Магните"
Фото из социальных сетей
Рязанцы пожаловались на тараканов в магазине «Магнит». Насекомых жители заметили в торговой точке в Песочне. Соответствующая запись появилась в социальных сетях.

По словам рязанцев, тараканы обитают в «Магните» в ТЦ «21 век» на улице Новоселов.

— Задумайтесь, стоит ли посещать этот магазин и подвергать риску свою семью. Живность и антисанитария, — написала женщина.

