Рязанцы пожаловались на отсутствие освещения возле кремля

Елена Лобанова
Фото из социальных сетей
В субботу, 7 августа, рязанцы пожаловались на отсутствие освещения возле кремля. Об этом они сообщили в социальных сетях.

— 7 августа, суббота, День города, Кремль, непролазная мгла, — говорится в сообщении.

По словам рязанцев, многие возмутились, что в одном из главных мест города такая темнота.

