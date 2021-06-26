29.7 C
Рязань
Суббота, 26 июня, 2021
Родители рязанских выпускников записали клип в подарок детям

Родители выпускников рязанского лицея № 52 записали клип к выпускному своих детей.

Костюмированное видео снято на композицию «Дико тусим» Николая Баскова и Дани Милохина.

Выпускной в лицее № 52 города Рязани прошёл 25 июня.

