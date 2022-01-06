-0.2 C
Рязанка стала жертвой цыганки-мошенницы

Изображение Gerd Altmann с сайта Pixabay

Жительница Рязани рассказала, что стала жертвой цыганки-мошенницы. Пост опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

— Мошенница-цыганка, обманывает людей. Каким-то образом получилось заговорить меня, я отдала деньги из кассы, — написала пользовательница соцсети.

Подробности случившегося неизвестны.

