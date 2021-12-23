-16.3 C
Рязань
Четверг, 23 декабря, 2021
Путин прокомментировал ситуацию с омикрон-штаммом коронавируса

7info

Все знают об опасности нового штамма коронавируса «омикрон», борьба продолжается. Об этом во время пресс-конференции заявил президент России Владимир путин.

По его словам, пандемия ударила по экономике во всём мире, но в России ситуация лучше.

— Инфляция ожидается 8%, больше, чем ожидалось. Но рост реальных доходов населения составил 3,5%, — отметил президент.

