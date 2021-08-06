22.3 C
Рязань
Пятница, 6 августа, 2021
Прокуратура провела проверку в Шацкой больнице

7info7
В Шацкой райбольнице провели проверку после публикации информации о жалобах граждан. О её результатах 7info доложил помощник прокурора Шацкого района.

Ранее одна из посетительниц медучреждения сообщила в социальных сетях, что там не соблюдаются коронавирусные ограничения и нормы санитарного законодательства.

С привлечением специалиста территориального отдела Управления Роспотребнадзора по Рязанской области в Сасовском районе проведена проверка, по результатам которой нарушений санитарно-эпидемиологического законодательства не выявлено. Основания для принятия мер реагирования не имеется, — говорится в сообщении.  

