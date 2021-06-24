24.4 C
Рязань
Пятница, 25 июня, 2021
При крушении вертолёта Росгвардии в Ленобласти погибли люди

При крушении вертолёта Росгвардии в Ленобласти погибли люди
В результате крушения вертолёта Росгвардии в Ленобласти погибли три человека. О происшествии стало известно 24 июня.

Транспортно-боевой вертолёт упал при выполнении учебно-тренировочных задач.

Все жертвы — члены экипажа Ми-8.

