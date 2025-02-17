Понедельник, 17 февраля, 2025
Полки единственного в Рязани магазина Spar опустели

Валерия Мединская

Прилавки единственного в Рязани супермаркета Spar опустели. На это обратили внимание корреспонденты КП-Рязань.

Сообщается, что большинство полок сейчас пусты. Нет мясной и молочной продукции. Осталось немного сыров, овощей и фруктов.

Полки единственного в Рязани магазина Spar опустели В супермаркете распродают остатки товаров.
Ранее стало известно о закрытии единственного рязанского супермаркета Spar. Он находится в ТРЦ «Виктория Плаза». На его месте планируют открывать «Перекрёсток».

