Происшествия

Пёс завизжал. В Рязани водитель сбил домашнюю собаку и скрылся

Валерия Мединская

В Рязани автомобилист сбил домашнюю собаку и скрылся с места, подписчик просит помощи у очевидцев. О ситуации сообщил подписчик tg-канала Топор | Новости Рязани.

Всё произошло 4 марта в районе 18:40-45 во дворе дома 27 по улице Новой. Собаку сбил белый кроссовер.

— Судя по всему, водитель заметил что задел животное, так как сразу скрылся. Гуляла с собакой в этот момент моя мама, меня на месте не было. Ни номеров, ни марки авто она не знает (сосед тоже разглядеть не успел). Был поток из машин, возможно, у кого-то будет запись с регистратора, либо найдется очевидец. То, что водитель не заметил, как задел собаку — маловероятно (в нём 20кг, был в ошейнике светящемся на батарейке. От удара он даже слетел), — пишет женщина.

Автор поста отмечает, что после происшествия сразу сбежались люди, пёс завизжал. Через этот двор, по её словам, постоянно объезжают пробку на улице Гражданской.

