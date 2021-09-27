9.9 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 27 сентября, 2021
Опубликованы новые видео с кабанами в рязанской Криуше

В интернете появились новые видеозаписи, на которых запечатлены кабаны в рязанском селе Криуша.

Дикие животные абсолютно не боятся людей, разрешая снимать себя с близкого расстояния. 

