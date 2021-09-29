10.7 C
Рязань
Среда, 29 сентября, 2021
На улице Великанова в Рязани прорвало канализацию

7info
Среда, 29 сентября

В среду, 29 сентября, на улице Великанова в Рязани прорвало канализацию. Видео с места событий опубликовала группа «RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ».

По словам пользовательницы соцсети, ЧП случилось у дома № 15.

— Запах ужасный стоит уже 2 часа, — отмечает рязанка.

