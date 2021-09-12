16.6 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 12 сентября, 2021
На улице Касимова застрелили собаку

В городе Касимове Рязанской области неизвестные застрелили собаку на улице. Информацией поделился паблик Типичный Касимов.

— На Фабрике застрелили собаку, — говорится в сообщении.

Фото убитого животного админы паблика не выложили по этическим соображениям.

