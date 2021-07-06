17.3 C
Рязань
Вторник, 6 июля, 2021
На пожаре под Рязанью погибла женщина

7info
Труп женщины обнаружили на месте пожара в селе Коростово Рязанского района.

Сообщение о пожаре в жилом 2-квартирном доме поступило 5 июля в 20.04. На тушение выезжали 8 пожарных машин, 24 сотрудника Государственной противопожарной службы.

— Причина пожара, материальный ущерб устанавливаются, — сообщила пресс-служба рязанского ГУ МЧС России.

