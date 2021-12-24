-15.2 C
Рязань
Пятница, 24 декабря, 2021
На Первомайском проспекте Рязани столкнулись шесть автомобилей

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

Вечером 24 декабря в Рязани на Первомайском проспекте произошло массовое ДТП с участием 6 автомобилей. Видео с места аварии опубликовал RZN LIFE.

По словам очевидца, на месте работают сотрудники ГИБДД. 

Подробности инцидента уточняются. 

