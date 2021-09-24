14.5 C
Рязань
Пятница, 24 сентября, 2021
На перекрёстке в Горроще Рязани произошло ДТП

7info
Днём в пятницу, 24 сентября, в Рязани произошло ДТП на перекрёстке улиц Гагарина и Дзержинского. Информация об этом появилась в группе Подслушано у Водителей Рязани #ПУВР.

— ДТП на перекрестке Дзержинского с Гагарина, 2 полосы Актуально на 12:10, — говорится в сообщении.

