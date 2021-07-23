14 C
Рязань
Пятница, 23 июля, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

На оживлённом перекрёстке в Рязани не работает светофор

7info
На оживлённом перекрёстке в Рязани не работает светофор
- Advertisement -

Вечером в пятницу, 23 июля, не работает светофор у гипермаркета «Глобус» в Рязани. Об этом сообщила группа #ПУВР.

— На перекрёстке у Глобуса не работает светофор. Будьте аккуратнее! — написал автор поста.

Перекрёсток — один из самых оживлённых в Рязани.

НОВОСТИ ПАРТНЁРОВ

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,524ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]