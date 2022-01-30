-4.1 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 30 января, 2022

На Московском шоссе Рязани «Мазда» вылетела в сугроб на обочине

Вечером 30 января на Московском шоссе Рязани произошло ДТП. Фото опубликовала группа ПУВР.

Рядом с ТЦ «Барс» автомобиль «Мазда» вылетел в сугроб на обочине.

Подробности случившегося устанавливаются, официальная информация уточняется.

